Road to close
for construction
CEDAR FALLS -- Beginning Thursday, road crews will begin the reconstruction of Ridgeway Avenue by closing Ridgeway from Nordic Drive to the Chancellor Drive roundabout.
In order for the contractor to begin pavement removal, a full road closure will be required. The road closure will be in effect for approximately three to four months, depending on weather.
Also during the road closure, rural type mailboxes will be removed and temporarily relocated. The contractor will coordinate the location of the relocated mailboxes with the U.S. Postal Service. Normally, all mailboxes are relocated at one end of the road closure. Once reconstruction is completed, the mailboxes will be returned to their original location.
Waterloo event
honors refugees
WATERLOO -- EMBARC, a local nonprofit founded and led by refugees, will host a World Refugee Day luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Skyroom of the Black's Buildling, 501 Sycamore St.
The event will recognize the strength and perseverance of refugees worldwide while also highlighting EMBARC's work in the Cedar Valley. Speakers, dancers and poets will perform.
EMBARC stands for Ethnic Minorities of Burma Advocacy and Resource Center.
Ginger Thai will provide lunch. Tickets can be purchased for $40 at embarciowa.org.
Dog show
set in Waverly
WAVERLY -- The Waterloo Kennel Club will have its annual American Kennel Club all-breed dogs show this weekend at the Bremer County Fairgrounds.
This year, Best Bred-By Exhibitor and 4-6 month puppy classes have been added. Clinics also will be offered, including microchipping, eye clinic and Canine Good Citizen certification.
Admission is $1 and parking is free.
