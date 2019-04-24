Waterloo Schools to honor bi-literacy
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Schools will recognize 2019 graduates who are fluent in two or more languages with a bi-literacy seal affixed to their diploma. The bi-literacy seal indicates language as an asset, recognizes the value of language diversity and cultural identity, and prepares students with 21st century skills that will benefit them in the labor market and a global society.
A luncheon kick-off will be held for International Baccalaureate diploma students, community members and Waterloo Schools staff on today from noon to 1:30 p.m. in the Boardroom at the Education Service Center.
Watershed bike tour set in CF
CEDAR FALLS – The Black Hawk Soil & Water Conservation District will host a community bicycle ride, “I Heart My Watershed,” from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday.
The informative bike ride will be a 5-mile journey on paved trails along the Dry Run Creek watershed. Several stops will highlight recreational opportunities, natural areas and urban conservation practices.
The tour will begin rain or shine at the Cedar Falls Public Works parking lot, 1500 Bluff St. Registration begins at 3:30 p.m., and the ride leaves at 4 p.m. The event is free and open to everyone. Bring your own bicycle and safety gear.
For more information, contact Josh Balk at 296-3262, ext. 3 or email Joshua.balk@ia.nacdnet.net.
Water quality testing event set
CEDAR FALLS – A water quality monitoring event on the Dry Run Creek watershed will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
Volunteers are asked to meet at 9 a.m. at the Cedar Falls Tourism and Visitors Bureau, 6510 Hudson Road, for a brief training and to be assigned a monitoring location.
Data gathered from these events provides information to treat sources of pollutants and to improve the quality of all urban water bodies. The event is hosted by the Black Hawk Soil & Water Conservation District, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and Cedar Valley Water Watchers.
The event will take place rain or shine. Everyone is welcome, and no experience is required.
For more information, contact Josh Balk at 296-3262, ext. 3 or email Joshua.balk@ia.nacdnet.net.
Adoption event set at CBHS
WATERLOO — The Cedar Bend Humane Society will host a springtime adoption event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 1166 W. Airline Highway.
Adoption fees for cats will be $5, kittens will be $10, dogs will be $125, and longest dog residents will be $100. Spay and neuter free may apply to kittens.
Every animal adopted on Saturday will receive a coupon from Petersen & Tietz Florist and Greenhouses for a free fresh flower pet planting pack. Petersen & Tietz is a pet-friendly business, and friendly leashed pets are welcome anytime.
Adoption applications, photos and information about pets ready for adoption are available online at www.CedarBendHumane.org.
Drug drop-off planned Saturday in CF
CEDAR FALLS --- The Cedar Falls Police Department will once again participate in a national effort to remove potentially dangerous drugs from our nation’s medicine cabinets. Citizens can, anonymously, drop off unused medications at the Cedar Falls Police Department, 220 Clay St., from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday.
The DEA will not accept liquids, needles or sharps, only pills and patches.
Cedar Falls citizens who are homebound can have their unused/unwanted/expired prescription drugs picked up by a uniformed Cedar Falls Police Officer during this event. Call 273-8612 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday to take advantage of this service.
Citizens can also take advantage of the prescription drug drop-box located in the lobby of the police department, if they can't participate on Saturday. This box is available 365 days a year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.