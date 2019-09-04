Laura Bush tickets available
CEDAR FALLS — Tickets to hear a former first lady speak at the University of Northern Iowa will be available to the general public on Monday.
Laura Bush will speak at 7 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.
Bush’s visit is part of the Joy Cole Corning Distinguished Leadership Lecture Series.
Tickets are currently available to UNI students through Wednesday, and available to UNI faculty and staff beginning Thursday and Friday. They will be available to the general public beginning Monday.
The tickets are free but required, since the event is reserved seating only and involves extra security measures, according to a release from UNI’s University Relations.
Tickets can be picked up at any UNItix location from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or by calling 273-4849.
Bush’s lecture is expected to discuss her advocacy for literacy, education and women’s rights, including advancing literacy education as first lady from 2001 through 2009, according to UNI’s release. She currently chairs the Woman’s Initiative at the George W. Bush Institute in Dallas.
UNI-Dome to host band event
CEDAR FALLS — More than 25 high school marching bands will be at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls for the Bands of America Iowa Regional Championship on Sept. 28.
The participating marching bands will perform in a preliminary competition with 10 bands advancing to the evening finals. This will the first Bands of America competition held in Iowa and more than 8,000 people are anticipated for this one-day event. A preliminary schedule for the day will be updated at musicforall .org.
Spectators are welcome to attend. Tickets for the event can be purchased at https://marching.musicforall.org/schedule/.
