School project changes hands
WATERLOO — The Cedar Valley Jaycees are taking the reins of the Back to School Project.
Under the direction of Larry and Ruth Orth for the last 25 years, the program provides school supplies for children in need. The Orths retired last summer.
The project provides all the items on school supply lists — pencils, glue sticks, notebooks and much more — for underprivileged elementary students in the Cedar Valley whose families sign up each year in July.
Over the years, the Back to School project has served 49,397 students, including many served multiple years. Last year alone, volunteers filled almost 3,500 backpacks with supplies for area students.
The Cedar Valley Jaycees board of directors voted to take over leadership of the project and continue the work its predecessors started.
“While the structure and procedures may not look exactly the same, the mission to aid the underprivileged students of the community remains the same. We are very excited to continue this amazing project in our community” said Mike Webb, President of the Cedar Valley Jaycees, in a statement.
Quota Club sets March 26 event
CEDAR FALLS — Quota’s monthly business meeting will be March 26 at the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, 3117 Greenhill Circle.
Social time is 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 6 p.m.
The program will be April brunch planning and the initiation of new members.
The dinner will be catered and will be Okoboji chicken casserole, garden salad, bread sticks and coffee.Homemade dessert is provided by Quota members.
Guests may eat free. Call Pat at 233-4635 by Monday for a reservation
Parents trained on education
CEDAR FALLS — A parent educational advocacy training class is planned from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 30.
Educational Advocacy 101 will be at the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, 3117 Greenhill Circle. Katie Greving, president of Decoding Dyslexia Iowa, and Susan Etcsheidt, professor of special education at the University of Northern Iowa, will speak.
Attendees will gain skills to navigate the special education process, effectively advocate for their children and better understand their legal rights. Among the topics discussed will be FAST testing, 504 plans and the Individualized Education Program process.
The $20 registration fee includes lunch and the Wrightslaw book “From Emotions to Advocacy.” Register online at www.ddia.net.
Hospice hosts April fundraiser
WATERLOO — Cedar Valley Hospice will host its spring fundraiser, Red Carpet Nights, on April 12.
The event will honor 40 years of Cedar Valley Hospice.
Make plans to wear your cocktail attire and walk the red carpet to raise money for the compassionate programs and services of Cedar Valley Hospice. Enjoy an evening at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls, beginning at 6 p.m. with drinks, appetizers and raffle ticket sales for the chance to win a $1000 cash prize.
There will be a meal, a program and the opportunity to bid on dozens of silent and live auction items from local, regional and national donors.
All silent auction items are available for mobile bidding by guests as well as the public. You can view items today, and bidding opens on April 5 online at www.biddingforgood.com/cvhospice.
Reservations can be made online at www.cvhospice.org. Tickets are $75 each, and deadline to register is April 2.
For more information, email colds@cvhospice.org or call 272-2002.
Don Bosco in Band Olympics
GILBERTVILLE — The Don Bosco High School band earned fourth out of 10 bands last month at the Perry Band Olympics.
The 35th annual invitational solo and ensemble contest took place Feb. 16. It is held several weeks before the state high school solo and ensemble contest.
Designed to help prepare students for the upcoming state contest, the Perry Olympics also serves as an educational experience for students. Judges listen to performances and then give mini-lessons to participants. Don Bosco was the only class 1A band in attendance, competing against larger class 3A or 4A schools.
Don Bosco received first place among the three smallest bands, which were grouped together, before being ranked fourth overall. Seven Don Bosco solos received “Top Five” Medals which are presented to the top performers out of all the soloists in that category.
Medals were received by the following students:
- Ryan McFadden, second, timpani solo; second, percussion solo; fourth, euphonium solo.
- Zach Knepper, second, percussion solo.
- Hunter Johnson, third, tenor saxophone solo.
- Samantha Willey, third, marimba solo.
- Emma Bailey, third, euphonium solo.
Road closing in CF Monday
CEDAR FALLS — Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, Fourth Street between Main and State streets will be closed to through traffic for sewer work. The work is expected to take approximately four hours. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.