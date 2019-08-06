VCCV announces
board members
WATERLOO — Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley has announced its board of directors officers for the new fiscal year, which began on July 1.
Serving as president is Joe Lichty. Lichty has been on the VCCV board since 2016, serving most recently as vice president. He is manager of consumer lending at Veridian Credit Union
Serving as vice president is Jeremia Matz. Matz has been on the VCCV board since 2017. He is the marketing and community involvement leader for Cedar Falls Scheels.
Serving as treasurer for the 12th straight term is Carrie Moorman. She is finance administrator for Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity.
Serving as secretary is Sasha Wohlpart. Wohlpart, a community volunteer and member of the Cedar Falls School Board, has served on the VCCV board since 2017.
Past president is Matt Pauli. Pauli, director of marketing for Standard Golf Co., has been on the VCCV board since 2015.
New members appointed to three-year terms include Carl Ericson, partner at Oakridge Realtors; Hannah Luce, student at University of Northern Iowa; Scott Mangin, branch manager at Dupaco Community Credit Union; and Lindsey Newcomb, marketing manager at Advanced Heat Treat Corp.
The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley partners with 182 agencies and serves the resource and coordination center for volunteers and community partnerships. For more information, call 272-2087, email information@vccv.org, or go to www.vccv.org.
Band to play in Fairbank
FAIRBANK — Polka band Squeezebox, which performs in the Clint Eastwood movie “The Mule,” will make an appearance at 2 p.m. Aug. 21 at West Bentley Park.
Squeezebox features Mollie B and Ted Lange. Mollie B, an award-winning, multi-instrumentalist and vocalist, is the host of the “Mollie B Polka Party” on RFD-TV. Lange, a two-time Grammy nominee, plays accordion and bass. Last year, the duo entertained crowds at over 150 shows in 18 states. Mollie was inducted to the International Polka Association Hall of Fame in September.
This event is a fundraiser with proceeds from a free-will donation to benefit the Main Street Christmas decoration fund. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Carry-ins will be allowed.
