Ribbon cutting set in Waterloo
WATERLOO — Experience Waterloo (formally known as the Waterloo Convention & Visitors Bureau), along with the Greater Cedar Valley Alliance & Chamber, will host an open house and ribbon cutting at 1:15 p.m. Monday at the Experience Waterloo office, 500 Jefferson St.
In addition, the event will feature a welcome and remarks from Tavis Hall, executive director of Experience Waterloo. Light refreshments will be served.
UNI will offer respite training
CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa’s department of social work will provide certified respite provider training from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 16 and Feb. 23.
Established in 2009, the respite program is designed for foster families to have assistance if they want to have assistance from a certified respite provider, who will come to their home and care for their children in their absence. The program has expanded to serve Iowa statewide.
Participants must attend both days of training, which includes general information about the program, respite training, finger printing for background checks, CPR/First Aid training and Mandatory Reporter training. Participants must be 19 years old to receive training and 20-plus to provide respite. Once certified, respite providers receive a small stipend and help with mileage costs associated with providing respite services.
To register for the training, go to uni.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_bEjue5pJ6WsO5I9. For more information, contact Cindy Juby, department head and associate professor in the department of social work, at 273-5845 or respite@uni.edu.
