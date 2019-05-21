June 5 seminar on Medicare
WATERLOO — Welcome to Medicare is a free monthly seminar hosted by MercyOne and offered by the Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP). The seminar is held the first Wednesday of each month and open to anyone approaching Medicare age.
The next seminar will be 5 p.m. June 5 at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Classroom 2, 3421 West Ninth St. Register by May 28 by calling 272-2552.
This seminar will cover:
- Medicare Parts A and B benefits
- Prescription Drug Benefits (Part D)
- Medicare Advantage Plans
- Medicare Supplement Insurance
This presentation is given by a trained SHIIP volunteer. All SHIIP volunteers are trained in Medicare issues by the state of Iowa’s Insurance Division. SHIIP is a service of the State of Iowa and does not sell or promote any insurance companies, policies or agents.
Steak cook-off entries sought
WATERLOO — Entries are being accepted for teams to participate in the BBQ Loo and Blues Too! steak cook-off competition.
The contest will be held at 5 p.m. July 19 at Lincoln Park, downtown Waterloo. The cook-off is a part of the 18th annual BBQ Loo and Blues Too! and is sanctioned by the Steak Cookoff Association. All contestants will have the opportunity to become sanctioned by the SCA.
Ribeye steak will be provided to cook.
The winner will receive $500 and a first place plaque. Second through fifth place will be awarded cash and ribbons.
For contest details or registration form please call Main Street Waterloo office at 291-2038 or visit www.mainstreetwaterloo.org. Deadline for entries is July 10.Main Street Waterloo is a private–public partnership dedicated to the revitalization of our city’s downtown center.
City moves open house
WATERLOO — Waterloo Fire Rescue is moving its open house scheduled for today to Wednesday due to an unfavorable weather forecast.
Waterloo Fire Rescue encourages the public to attend a family-friendly fire station open house in celebration of EMS Week 2019. The open house will take place at Station One, 425 E. Third St., from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
In honor of National Public Works Week, the public is invited to an open house and heavy equipment demonstration from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the City’s Public Works facility, 625 Glenwood St., Waterloo.
