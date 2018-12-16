Try 1 month for 99¢
KBBG logo

Santa visits KBBG Saturday

WATERLOO —- KBBG FM 88.1 will be hosting Santa and Mrs. Claus live on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. in the studio located at 918 Newell S., Waterloo.

Parents are encouraged to bring children to the station. Each child will receive a free book and have an opportunity to greet the listening audience. Light refreshments will be served.

2019 Legislative forums planned

WATERLOO — The Legislative Public Forums for the 2019 legislative session have been planned. The dates are: Friday, Jan. 25; Friday, Feb. 22; Saturday, March 9; Friday, March 29; and Friday, April 12.

All forums will be at Central Middle School, 1350 Katoski Drive, Waterloo. Friday Forums will be 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday forums will be 10 a.m. to noon.

The public is invited. There will be time allocated for questions from the audience.

The Legislative Public Forums are sponsored by a consortium of community groups.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments