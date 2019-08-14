{{featured_button_text}}
Hydrant flush 
set Thursday

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Water Works will flush hydrants Thursday in the area west of Ansborough Avenue, north of the Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery, from Jane Street to Campbell Avenue.

Customers could experience water discoloration, but the discolored water is bacterially safe.

Cantaloupe tasting
at Family Market

WATERLOO -- Several varieties of cantaloupes will be available for sampling and purchasing at the Kimball Ridge Family Market from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Kimball Ridge Place parking lot, corner of Kimball and Ridgeway.

Featured vendor Neal Beck will have a good variety of his locally grown cantaloupe for tasting.

Other produce for purchase will be green beans, zucchini, summer squash, apples, cucumbers, tomatoes, cabbage, peppers, and farm-fresh eggs.

