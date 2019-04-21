Garden event set at Bridges
WATERLOO — The Friends of the Garden will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Bridges Senior Lifestyle Living, 214 Washington St.
Parking is on the west side of the building or the lower level.
Speaker for the April meeting will be Katie Sheldon from Hartman Reserve, with a program on backyard critters (pests).
Cost is $3 per person, and new members are welcome.
Free meal at First Baptist
WATERLOO — First Baptist Church, West Fourth and Baltimore streets, will host a free community meal on from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The church’s free meals take place the last Wednesday of each month.
Parking is available in the church parking lot. For more information, call 234-1537.
Finkenauer has Waterloo office
WATERLOO — Rep. Abby Finkenauer has opened a Waterloo congressional office and is having an open house from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at 521 Lafayette St.
The event is part of a series of open houses Finkenauer is having around her district.
Finkenauer will be highlighting ways her staff can assist constituents with various federal agencies. For example, staff may be able to help with backlogged veterans’ benefits, Social Security and Medicare issues, stalled tax refunds, passport issues and assistance with the Small Business Administration.
