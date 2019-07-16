Peoples Clinic holds community events
WATERLOO — Peoples Community Health Clinic will host two community events in celebration of National Health Center Week.
A free garage sale will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 5. Peoples Clinic is partnering with Cindy’s Closet to offer clothing, accessories and small household items to attendees at no cost. Each person who comes can fill one bag with items.
The fourth annual Big Tent event will be from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 7. There will be free food while it lasts, fun and local community resources for attendees to enjoy.
Both of these free events are open to the public and will take place at 905 Franklin St.
For more information, go to www.peoples-clinic.com.
North End event slated Aug. 17
WATERLOO — KBBG FM 88 teams up with the North End Festival to celebrate northern Waterloo during the second annual North End Weekend on Aug. 17.
The weekend begins with the traditional KBBG FM parade, continues with a drill team exhibition at Ferguson Park and culminates with the Marching Against Darkness Drill Team competition at East High School.
The parade begins at 10 a.m. at the corner of East Fourth and Donald streets, will move down East Fourth to Sumner Street, then travel up Sumner to Beech Street, take a right on Beech Street, turn left on Oneida Street and end at Ferguson Field. Deadline for the parade entry is July 31.
For more Information on the parade, participation or sponsorship opportunities, contact KBBG at 234-1515, or stop by the station, 918 Newell St.
