Compost facility closing
WATERLOO — The city of Waterloo’s yard waste site will close for the season at 7 p.m. Sunday.
The facility will reopen for business again on April 1, 2020. The Black County Landfill’s Compost facility located at 1509 E. Washburn Road, Waterloo, can be used for any yard waste disposal needs until the city facility opens again next spring.
Questions may be directed to the Sanitation Department at (319) 291-4455.
County passport office will be closed Friday
WATERLOO — The passport center at the Black Hawk County Recorder’s Office will not be open Friday.
Normal hours of operation at the office on the second floor of the Courthouse will resume Monday, Dec. 9. The hours are 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Garbage pickup set
WATERLOO — City of Waterloo offices will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 24, and Wednesday Dec. 25, in observance of the Christmas holiday.
City offices will also be closed Wednesday, Jan. 1, in observance of New Year’s Day. There will be no curbside garbage collection those days.
- If your garbage day is Tuesday, Dec. 24, your garbage will be picked up Thursday, Dec. 26
- If your garbage day is Wednesday, Dec. 25, your garbage will be picked up Friday, Dec. 27.
- If your garbage day is Wednesday, Jan. 1, your garbage will be picked up Thursday, Jan. 2.
CFSF announces new education campaign
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Schools Foundation is kicking off its annual Tradition of Excellence Campaign.
Since its inception in 2007, contributions from parents, community members, alumni, businesses and organizations have helped the foundation establish grants, scholarships and assist with programming needs. The CFSF is an Iowa nonprofit corporation for the sole benefit of the Cedar Falls Community School District and is exempt from federal income taxation under Section 501©(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Your gift may be tax deductible.
To learn how the previous year’s campaign gifts have made a difference or to contribute to the Annual Tradition of Excellence Campaign, visit www.cfschools.org/foundation or call (319) 268-7007.
‘Holiday Chaos’ |at Upper Iowa
FAYETTE — The Upper Iowa University Recreation Center will host a bit of “Holiday Chaos” on Saturday.
Children of all ages are invited to attend the free event from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Fayette Campus recreation center.
The activities include a Reindeer Boot Camp obstacle course, an open gym, ornament and cookie decorating, and a letters to Santa station. All Santa letters will be taken to a local Macy’s store for special delivery to the North Pole. For each letter received, Macy’s is donating one dollar to Make-A-Wish.
The public is also invited to share in the holiday spirit and help bring joy to area children by donating new unwrapped toys at the event.
