UNI to present ‘Aut is Love’
CEDAR FALLS – The University of Northern Iowa’s Interpreters Theatre will present “Aut is Love” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11-13 in the Interpreters Theatre in 040 Lang Hall.
Conceived, written and directed by graduate student, Nathan Selove, this play is a romantic comedy based on the true story of a young couple who both fall on the autism spectrum.
This event is free and open to the public; seating is limited. The production contains mature language and situations. Tickets can be reserved through Eventbrite, but will expire at 7:15 p.m. each night. Any non-reserved tickets are first come, first serve basis beginning at 6:30 p.m. each night; the doors open at 7 p.m.
For more information about this production, go to commstudies.uni.edu/main/current-season.
F ilmmaker to visit UNI
CEDAR FALLS — Documentary filmmaker S. Leo Chiang will visit the University of Northern Iowa Oct. 8-10 to speak and screen two of his works. Chiang will screen and discuss the following films:
- “Out Run” at 7 p.m. Oct. 8 in Lang Hall Auditorium.
- “A Village Called Versailles” at 7 p.m. Oct. 9 in the John Deere Auditorium (Room 109) in the Curris Business Building.
He will also speak in a public lecture at 9 a.m. Oct. 10 in the Rod Library Scholar Space, Room 301.
Chiang is an independent documentarian. His Emmy Award-nominated film, “A Village Called Versailles,” about the rebuilding and transformation of the Vietnamese American community in post-Katrina New Orleans, picked up eight film festival awards, aired on PBS Independent Lens series and has been acquired by more than 200 libraries.
His most recent documentary, “Out Run,” which profiles the only LGBT political party in the world, premiered at the 2016 Full Frame Documentary Film Festival and won Best Cinematography at the Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival.
All events are free and open to the public.
Animal blessing planned Sunday
CEDAR FALLS — A Blessing of the Animals and the people who care for them will be hosted by St. Luke’s Episcopal Church on Sunday at noon at Overman Park, Third and Franklin streets, Cedar Falls.
The public and all pets are welcome. Treats will be provided for the animals and their people.
