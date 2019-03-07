Vaccinations for
pets offered
WATERLOO -- Cedar Bend Human Society will offer a low-cost vaccination clinic Saturday in its adoption center, 1166 W. Airline Highway.
Cat vaccinations will run from 9 to 11 a.m., and dog vaccinations will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Microchipping also will be offered at a discounted rate. Pets must be 4 months or older to participate. No appointment is necessary.
CultureFest
plans set
WATERLOO -- CultureFest, the Cedar Valley celebration of cultural diversity, is scheduled for 5 to 7:30 p.m. April 4 at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.
The CultureFest Committee is now taking registration applications to accept exhibitors and performers.
For more information, contact Lorene Dehl at dehll@waterlooschools.org.
Candidates
to visit state
WATERLOO -- Two more presidential candidates will visit Iowa.
Saturday, Washington Gov. John Hickenlooper, 67, will visit Charles City at 10:30 a.m. at 101 N. Main St. for a meet and greet event.
Entrepreneur Andrew Yang, 44, is coming to the Cedar Valley at 4 p.m. Monday. He’ll make a stop at Maucker Union at the University of Northern Iowa, and later he’ll be at Black Hawk County Supervisor Chris Schwartz’s home at 6 p.m.
