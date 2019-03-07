Try 3 months for $3
Cedar Bend Humane Society logo
Justin Cates

Vaccinations for

pets offered

WATERLOO -- Cedar Bend Human Society will offer a low-cost vaccination clinic Saturday in its adoption center, 1166 W. Airline Highway.

Cat vaccinations will run from 9 to 11 a.m., and dog vaccinations will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Microchipping also will be offered at a discounted rate. Pets must be 4 months or older to participate. No appointment is necessary.

CultureFest

plans set

WATERLOO -- CultureFest, the Cedar Valley celebration of cultural diversity, is scheduled for 5 to 7:30 p.m. April 4 at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.

The CultureFest Committee is now taking registration applications to accept exhibitors and performers.

For more information, contact Lorene Dehl at dehll@waterlooschools.org.

Candidates

to visit state

WATERLOO -- Two more presidential candidates will visit Iowa.

Saturday, Washington Gov. John Hickenlooper, 67, will visit Charles City at 10:30 a.m. at 101 N. Main St. for a meet and greet event.

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang, 44, is coming to the Cedar Valley at 4 p.m. Monday. He’ll make a stop at Maucker Union at the University of Northern Iowa, and later he’ll be at Black Hawk County Supervisor Chris Schwartz’s home at 6 p.m.

