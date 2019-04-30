C.F. sidewalk meeting set
CEDAR FALLS — The city is seeking public comment and recommendations May 7 for the Main Street Parkade and side street sidewalk design.
Doors open at 5 p.m. with a brief presentation at 5:15 p.m. A question-and-answer session follows. The meeting will be at the Community Center, 528 Main St.
The meeting will provide the public information about Main Street sidewalk design and material options.
Following this public meeting, a design will be presented to the City Council. The first phase of construction, a two-block reconstruction of the sidewalk, begins in 2020.
Bel Canto to hold concert
CEDAR FALLS — Bel Canto Cedar Valley will present “For Everyone Born: A Part in the Song,” at 3 p.m. Sunday at St. John Lutheran Churchs.
The concert will feature the Iowa premiere of “Mass: A Celebration of Love and Joy” by Andre Thomas. With the Mass as its centerpiece, Artistic Director Nick Klemetson has woven the program together with compositions by Tom Trenney, Abbie Betinis, Stephen Paulus and selections from the Justice Choir songbook.
Admission is $10 for the hour-long concert. Tickets can be purchased from chorale members, online at www.belcantocedarvalley.org, or at the door.
Food bank gets $25,000 grant
WATERLOO — The Northeast Iowa Food Bank has received a $25,000 grant from the Walmart Foundation through Feeding America to help the food bank and its partner agencies distribute more fresh produce to families in need. Funds will be used to help eight rural communities in a 16-county service area with capacity and food-distribution infrastructure. Those communities are Brooklyn, Clarksville, Calmar, Grundy Center, Oran, Malcom, Grinnell and Postville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.