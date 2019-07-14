The Gym hosts weightlift event
CEDAR FALLS — A weightlifting contest today at The Gym CrossFit Kilo will raise funds for two organizations and help Jimm Ites celebrate his 80th birthday.
All proceeds from the 4 p.m. event will be divided equally between the Cedar Falls Veterans Park and the Cedar Falls Exchange Club. The Gym is located at 3109 Venture Way.
Weightlifters will deadlift their weight as many times as they can. No advanced registration is required. Ites, pastor of Cornerstone Fellowship in Cedar Falls, is a powerlifter and sprinter who has competed in the Senior Olympics.
There is no cost to participate, but people in the audience can sign up to donate $5 for each repetition by a weightlifter. The maximum total donation is $150.
A number of items will be auctioned off during the event. These include a hot air balloon ride, use of two jet skis for an afternoon, a five-hour pontoon party and four tickets to a University of Northern Iowa-Youngstown State football game.
Traffic signal timing underway
WATERLOO — On Friday, crews began adjusting the timing of downtown traffic signals.
Due to the nature of traffic signal timing, officials said it may be several weeks until the entire system is retimed, adjusted, and fine-tuned.
Motorists are encouraged to use extra caution when driving through signalized intersections for the next few weeks.
Any questions should be directed to the Traffic Department at the city of Waterloo.
CF traffic switch begins Monday
CEDAR FALLS – Work continues on a two-year project at Iowa Highway 58 and Viking Road in Cedar Falls.
Beginning at 8 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday, weather permitting, a traffic shift will occur on Viking Road, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s New Hampton construction office.
Viking Road traffic is currently in a head-to-head traffic pattern on the existing roadway but will be shifted onto the newly completed portion of roadway and bridge in a head-to-head pattern to allow the south half of the bridge to be built. During the traffic switch, the intersection will be closed, and traffic detoured using Greenhill Road, Hudson Road, and the detour currently in place for Ridgeway Avenue.
Also on Monday during the switch, Viking Road will be closed between Nordic Drive and Andrea Drive. The intersection will open to traffic at 6 a.m. Tuesday.
During the closure, motorists will be detoured to Hudson Road and Greenhill Road. For access to the businesses on Viking Road east of 58, motorists will be detoured to Prairie Parkway and Cedar Heights Drive.
