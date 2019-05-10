Kingsley plans ice cream social
WATERLOO — Kingsley Elementary School will hold its annual ice cream social from 5 to 7:30 p.m. May 17.
The event, in its 81st year, is open to the public. It features food and games for all ages.
Raffle tickets cost $1 and are on sale now. Prizes include 10 $100 gift cards. Raffle tickets can also be bought at the social.
Preschool standard wristbands are $4, and student standard wristbands are $8. Upgraded wristbands are $12 for all students and include unlimited access to GameLiner and Laser Tag. Adults do not pay entry to the social.
Kingsley is located at 201 Sunset Road.
Campaign set to honor suffragists
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls-Waterloo 19th Amendment Centennial Committee is a coalition of community organizations and individuals formed to commemorate the 100-year anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution granting women the right to vote.
A major committee project to honor suffragists and their 70-year campaign for the vote — the commissioning and installation of a public sculpture at the Cedar Falls Woman’s Club and at the Black Hawk County Courthouse — is underway.
A reception to kick off the $30,000 fundraising campaign for the commemoration is set for 3 p.m. May 19 at the Cedar Falls Woman’s Club, Third and Clay streets. The reception is free and open to the public.
A special projects fund to receive donations for the 19th Amendment commemoration has been established at the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa. Donations to the 19th Amendment Centennial Committee Fund are tax deductible as allowed by law, and donors will receive an acknowledgment from the Community Foundation. For additional information call 266-9901.
Final Legislative Public Forum set
WATERLOO — A Legislative Public Forum end of session wrapup will be 7 to 8:30 p.m. May 20 at the Waterloo Public Library, 415 Commercial St.
Area legislators are expected to attend and give highlights of the 2019 General Assembly and answer questions from the public.
Graduation dates in Waterloo set
WATERLOO — Graduation dates for Expo Alternative Academy, East High School and West High School have been set.
- Expo Alternative School: May 23, 6 p.m., at the school, 1410 Independence Ave.
East High School: May 24, 6 p.m., McLeod Center, Cedar Falls.
- West High School: May 28, 6 p.m., McLeod Center, Cedar Falls.
All graduations will be rebroadcast on Mediacom local access channel 19. Copies of each graduation ceremony will be available for $10, purchased through the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St. DVD orders must be placed before graduation by calling Linda Armstrong at 433-1804 or emailing her at armstrongl@waterloo schools.org.
