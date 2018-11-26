Try 3 months for $3
Local News Forecast logo

Church plans
vendor fair

WATERLOO -- Harvest Vineyard Church will host a craft and vendor fair on Saturday at 715 E. Fourth St.

Thirty vendors selling handmade crafts, merchandise and wares will be present from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A $5 baked potato bar will be available for lunch, and names will be drawn for prizes every half hour.

Changes made
to KBBG board

WATERLOO -- Luann Gerber has joined the board of directors for Afro American Community Broadcasting Inc. KBBG-FM.

Gerber of Waterloo is a real estate professional for Keller Williams Legacy Group. She holds a bachelor's degree in communications studies from Iowa State University.

The newly elected officers of the board are Robert Wright, chair; Sherrie Jones, vice chair; Daphne Bevel, secretary; and John Huff, treasurer. Other board members include Dan Holm, Dr. Gloria Kirkland-Holmes, N. Jean Hayes, Tara Thomas and Michel Cook.

The board meets the third Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. at KBBG, 918 Newell St.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments