Church plans
vendor fair
WATERLOO -- Harvest Vineyard Church will host a craft and vendor fair on Saturday at 715 E. Fourth St.
Thirty vendors selling handmade crafts, merchandise and wares will be present from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A $5 baked potato bar will be available for lunch, and names will be drawn for prizes every half hour.
Changes made
to KBBG board
WATERLOO -- Luann Gerber has joined the board of directors for Afro American Community Broadcasting Inc. KBBG-FM.
Gerber of Waterloo is a real estate professional for Keller Williams Legacy Group. She holds a bachelor's degree in communications studies from Iowa State University.
The newly elected officers of the board are Robert Wright, chair; Sherrie Jones, vice chair; Daphne Bevel, secretary; and John Huff, treasurer. Other board members include Dan Holm, Dr. Gloria Kirkland-Holmes, N. Jean Hayes, Tara Thomas and Michel Cook.
The board meets the third Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. at KBBG, 918 Newell St.
