FAFSA data nights planned
WATERLOO — Informational meetings to help understand federal student aid for those attending college will be provided over four nights in the coming weeks.
FAFSA Completion Nights will be from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at West High, 425 E. Ridgeway Ave., Nov. 6 at the Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center, 120 Jefferson St., Nov. 19 at East High, 213 High St., and Jan. 7 at UNI-CUE, 800 Sycamore St.
Financial aid professionals will be available to help participants complete the free application for federal student aid, one of the first steps needed on the path to college.
For more information, call 273-4772.
Ex-gang member speaks to Lions
CEDAR FALLS – The Cedar Falls Lions will meet at noon Monday in the Windridge Building on the Western Home south campus.
Ron Gruber, a former member of Sons of Silence motorcycle gang, will speak. Convicted of second-degree murder, Gruber was paroled after 15 years.
Guests are always welcome. For details, call Roy Justis 321-2048 for details.
UnityPoint sets Halloween fun
WATERLOO – UnityPoint Health invites children and families to a safe, friendly trick-or-treating event Oct. 31 at United Medical Park and UnityPoint Health– Prairie Parkway.
Costumes are welcome and staff will pass out candy to children from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at United Medical Park and 3:30-5 p.m. at Prairie Parkway. United Medical Park is located at 1753 W. Ridgeway Ave. in Waterloo; Prairie Parkway is at 5100 Prairie Pkwy. in Cedar Falls.
All children must be accompanied by an adult.
Free Medicare seminar set
WATERLOO — “Welcome to Medicare” is a free monthly seminar hosted by MercyOne and offered by the Senior Health Insurance Information Program. The seminar is open to anyone approaching Medicare age.
The next “Welcome to Medicare” seminar will be held at 5 p.m. Nov. 6.
This seminar will cover: Medicare Parts A and B benefits; prescription drug benefits (Part D); Medicare Advantage Plans; Medicare Supplement Insurance.
All seminars are held at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Classrooms 1 and 2, 3421 W. Ninth St., Waterloo. Register by Oct. 30 by calling (319) 272-7857.
This presentation is given by a trained SHIIP volunteer. All SHIIP volunteers are trained in Medicare issues by the state of Iowa’s Insurance Division. SHIIP is a service of the State of Iowa and does not sell or promote any insurance companies, policies or agents.
Philanthropy Day lunch set
CEDAR FALLS — National Philanthropy Day recognizes and celebrates the individuals and organizations who have done so much to enrich the community.
Locally, the Association of Fundraising Professionals Northeast Iowa Chapter will hold a National Philanthropy Day luncheon Nov. 14.
Award recipients and nominees will be recognized from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, Cedar Falls. Tickets are $30 per person or $200 per table before Oct. 30. Learn more and order tickets at afpneia.org. For more information contact Karen Gebel at afp.neia@gmail.com or (319) 296-4049.
