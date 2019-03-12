East, West set gallery night
WATERLOO — The International Baccalaureate diploma students from East and West high schools will hold a Gallery Night on Wednesday at the Waterloo Center for the Arts in the Langlas Loft Gallery on the second floor.
The reception is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Visual Arts Studio and Hurley Rooftop Deck to unveil their art collection.
The IB student exhibit will be on display through March 24.
Schools close for spring break
WATERLOO — Spring break for all Waterloo Schools is Monday through March 22. Schools will be closed during this period.
Offices at the Education Service Center and some school offices will be open.
Weather spotter classes slated
WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Emergency Management Agency will offer free severe weather spotter training from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 27 at Hawkeye Community College, Tama Hall, Auditorium.
Doors open at 6 p.m.
The training is open to the public and all agencies that respond to emergencies. Participates will be instructed on how and what to report along with personal safety.
More information is available at http://www.weather.gov/dmx/stormspotting.
No registration is required. It’s conjunction with Severe Weather Awareness Week in Iowa and in cooperation with the National Weather Service.
For more information, call 291-4373.
