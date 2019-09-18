{{featured_button_text}}
Scoop Feed and Supply to hold cattle event

WATERLOO — The Scoop Feed and Supply will host a cattle selection event from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at 3050 Wagner Road.

There will be show cattle selection and evaluation, health and management information and planning, as well as prizes and a giveaway.

Presenter is Tracy Coffland of Coffland Cattle and a feed specialist with Purina Animal Nutrition.

Waterloo Works to flush hydrants on Thursday

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Water Works will flush hydrants Thursday in the Greenbrier area from Cedar Bend Street to Candlewick Road, from West Donald Street to Greenbrier Road.

Customers could experience water discoloration, but the discolored water is bacterially safe.

