Free tax service seeks volunteers
WATERLOO — Volunteers are needed to work with AARP Foundation/RSVP Tax-Aide to serve as tax counselors and client facilitators.
Volunteers offer free tax assistance and preparation to low- and middle-income taxpayers. Volunteers work two to three half-days per week assisting taxpayers from Feb. 1 to April 15. Sites are in Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Oelwein, Independence, Vinton, Tama, and Waverly.
A meeting for potential volunteers will be held at 2101 Kimball Ave., Meeting Room 2, Waterloo, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
Tax counselors must have good computer skills, attention to detail, and an interest in providing an important service to the community. Training on tax preparation and software is provided in December and January. Volunteers work in a team environment to support each other. Previous tax experience is not required.
Client facilitators welcome tax clients, assist with completion of client interview forms and help clients organize their tax documents. Volunteers enjoy working with the public and assisting the tax team to operate efficiently.
For more information, contact JoAnna Van Gerpen, tax-aid district coordinator, at (319) 230-3918 or jvangerpen@cfu.net.
Fundraising expert to speak
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Valley Nonprofit Association and the Association of Fundraising Professionals Northeast Iowa chapter announces the upcoming presentation by Connie Isaacson: “Friendraising & Fundraising: The Art of Making the Ask.
You have free articles remaining.
She will give a presentation from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, 3117 Greenhill Circle, Cedar Falls.
Connie Isaacson, CFRE is the president and owner of Isaacson Consulting LLC. She has nearly 20 years of broad-based community leadership at the local, state and national level. She has experience in philanthropy, fund development, health care management, education and training, community needs assessment and community engagement.
To register go online to the Events page at www.cedarvalleynonprofits.org or email <annie@cedarvalleynonprofits.org. The event is free for members of CVNA and AFP or $35 for non-members.
Medicare topic of free seminar
WATERLOO — “Welcome to Medicare” is a free monthly seminar hosted by MercyOne and offered by the Senior Health Insurance Information Program.
The seminar is held the first Wednesday of each month and open to anyone approaching Medicare age. The next seminar will be at 5 p.m. Oct. 2.
This seminar will cover: Medicare Parts A and B benefits; Prescription Drug Benefits (Part D); Medicare Advantage Plans; Medicare Supplement Insurance.
All seminars are held at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Classroom 2, 3421 W. Ninth St., Waterloo. Register by calling (319) 272-7857.
This presentation is given by a trained SHIIP volunteer. All SHIIP volunteers are trained in Medicare issues by the state of Iowa’s Insurance Division. SHIIP is a service of the State of Iowa and does not sell or promote any insurance companies, policies or agents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.