LOST fundraiser set at art center
WATERLOO – The “Loved Ones Safe Together” organization will host a community fundraising event to support autism and Alzheimer’s awareness from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Waterloo Center for the Arts Schoitz River Rooms.
Dinner will be catered by Mama Nick’s Circle Pizzeria and will include pizza, breadsticks, hotdogs, macaroni and cheese, and beverages.
A silent auction will include the Iowa Hawkeyes football “Wave” photo, University of Northern Iowa autographed football, Isle Casino hotel package, Clear Lake weekend getaway and more.
A cash dessert bar will include donuts from Rockets Bakery.
Tickets are $20 for adults, and $15 for children 12 and younger. To register, go to http://autismia.com. Onsite registration also will be available. Cost includes entry to the Phelps Youth Pavillion, silent auction, The Light Inside art project and dinner. Use the west door canopy entrance.
For more information or special accommodations, call Heather Hanzlick at 529-3722 or email hhanzlick@gmail.com.
LOST is a new safety inititative in Black Hawk County for those with autism, Azlheimer’s or other physical or mental conditions. The LOST program is voluntary and will assist vulnerable citizens during times of crisis and emergency.
YW helping to fight racism
WATERLOO — As part of a national initiative, the YWCA Black Hawk County calls all individuals to join with them in taking a Stand Against Racism on Thursday through Sunday.
For this year’s activity, the YWCA Black Hawk County will sell yard signs with the message — “No matter where you are from, we’re glad you’re our neighbor” in five different languages.
“Displaying this sign in your yard or at your place of business shows your support of the diversity that makes up our community,” said Cindy Mohr, executive director, adding “thank you to the Peace and Justice Center of the Cedar Valley and the private individuals who have partnered with the YWCA to sponsor this activity and this important message.”
Here in the Cedar Valley, the YWCA asks businesses, organizations and individuals to join them and purchase and display a sign beginning on Thursday. Signs are for sale for $5 at the YWCA, 425 Lafayette St.
Electric car event Sunday
WATERLOO — Cedar Prairie Group-Sierra Club and Americans for Democratic Action, in collaboration with SingleSpeed Brewing Co., will offer an electric car event Sunday adjacent to SingleSpeed on Commercial Street.
Electric cars can be viewed and experienced from 4 to 7 p.m., followed by a showing of the film “Revenge of the Electric Car” at SingleSpeed. The film takes viewers behind the scenes at Nissan, GM and Tesla Motors to chronicle the story of the global resurgence of electric cars.
The public is invited. All events are free of charge.
