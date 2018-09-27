Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Justin Cates

AMVETS host
dinner today

EVANSDALE -- Evansdale AMVETS, 706 Colleen, membership dinner is set for 5 to 7 p.m. today at the post.

A free spaghetti dinner will be served to all current members and any new members who join at the event.

Urban market
slated Saturday

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Urban Farmers Market Saturday is set for 8 a.m. to noon Saturday in downtown Waterloo at the Riverloop Expo Plaza.

The market features vendors offering fresh produce, fresh meats, baked goods, unique crafts, cosmetic products, hot foods, drinks, live entertainment and more.

EBT benefits can be used with the Double Up Food Bucks program to double the value of your purchase up to $10 per market.

Stop at the information booth for more information on the Halloween market Trick-or-Treat Downtown Waterloo planned for Oct. 27.

Adoption event
set for Saturday

WATERLOO -- The community is welcome to the Cedar Bend Humane Society "Fall in Love" adoption event on Saturday.

Adoption fees for dogs will be $75 and adoption fees for cats will be $5. Some exclusions and spay or neuter deposits may apply.

Cedar Bend Humane Society is currently full to capacity.

The adoption center is at 1166 W. Airline Highway.

Adoption applications may be filled out online at www.CedarBendHumane.org.

Girl Power STEM
event planned

WATERLOO -- Girls in grades K-12 are attending the first-ever RoboU STEM event Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. at Hawkeye Community College.

Girls will have the opportunity to complete all three Girl Scout Robotics badges under the direction of professionals from the Cedar Valley Society of Women Engineers.

Organization
selling shirts

CEDAR FALLS -- "Let's Start Talking," a suicide prevention group is selling T-shirts online.

All proceeds go to the Alive & Running Iowa for Suicide Awareness & Prevention, an organization that began in 2010 by Troy Belmer and friends of more than 30 years Randy and Ryan Nesbit, all originally of Dunkerton, who lost a good friend to suicide when they were 15.

Each year the group hosts a 5K run/walk to help raise awareness about suicide and suicide prevention.

Shirts include T-Shirts, long-sleeve shirts, crew sweatshirts and hooded sweatshirts, all available in different colors.

Email tehyatournier@gmail.com or go to the "Let's Start Talking" Facebook Page. Orders are due Sunday.

For more information, go to www.aliveandrunningiowa.com.

Legion hosts
veteran picnic

WATERLOO -- The American Legion Post 138 will host a picnic for veterans from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Palmer's Family Fun Park, 1666 West Airline Highway. 

A $10 package will include mini golf, go-kart ride, small basket of range balls or jumping pillow. 

Food will be free to veterans. There will be hotdogs, brats, hamburgers and cheeseburgers. 

In case of inclement weather, the picnic will be held at the Becker Chapman Legion Post 138 728 Commercial St., Waterloo. 

