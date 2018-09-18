Pickleball courts will open in CF
CEDAR FALLS — The city of Cedar Falls and the Cedar Falls Pickleball Club will host a ribbon-cutting and grand opening of the new premier eight-court Cedar Falls Pickleball Complex at 4 p.m. Sept. 25.
The city and club collaborated to built the complex with grants from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association, Max and Helen Guernsey Foundation, Cedar Falls Community Foundation: Rownd Trust, Cedar Falls Lions Club and more than 100 private donors.
Following the ribbon-cutting, celebrity members of the Cedar Valley community will play the first matches on the new courts. At the conclusion, the complex will open to all attendees for play; refreshments will be served.
The event is free and open to the public. It is located at Orchard Hill Park. Entrance and driveway to parking are at the intersection of McLain Drive and Primrose Drive.
Rain date is 4 p.m. Sept. 27.
Market will be open Thursday
CEDAR FALLS — The College Hill Farmers Market is set for 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday for a special Kids and Pets Day on College Street. The street will be closed for vendors to line up and customers to come shop. There will be face painting, hot foods from La Calle, live music, pets from the Cedar Bend Humane Society and local products available.
FFA fair, 4-H group to meet
The Black Hawk County 4-H and FFA Fair Foundation will have its annual meeting at 7 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Black Hawk County Extension office, 3420 University Ave.
Election of new directors and officers will take place.
Anyone interested in the foundation is welcome to attend. The foundation’s main function is to raise funds to perpetuate the annual Black Hawk County 4-H and FFA Fair held each July.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.