Subscribe for 33¢ / day
011918ho-orchard-park-pickleball

This is an illustration of where a pickleball court complex at Orchard Hill Park in Cedar Falls would look like, at upper right.

 COURTESY ILLUSTRATION

Pickleball courts will open in CF

CEDAR FALLS — The city of Cedar Falls and the Cedar Falls Pickleball Club will host a ribbon-cutting and grand opening of the new premier eight-court Cedar Falls Pickleball Complex at 4 p.m. Sept. 25.

The city and club collaborated to built the complex with grants from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association, Max and Helen Guernsey Foundation, Cedar Falls Community Foundation: Rownd Trust, Cedar Falls Lions Club and more than 100 private donors.

Following the ribbon-cutting, celebrity members of the Cedar Valley community will play the first matches on the new courts. At the conclusion, the complex will open to all attendees for play; refreshments will be served.

The event is free and open to the public. It is located at Orchard Hill Park. Entrance and driveway to parking are at the intersection of McLain Drive and Primrose Drive.

Rain date is 4 p.m. Sept. 27.

Market will be open Thursday

CEDAR FALLS — The College Hill Farmers Market is set for 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday for a special Kids and Pets Day on College Street. The street will be closed for vendors to line up and customers to come shop. There will be face painting, hot foods from La Calle, live music, pets from the Cedar Bend Humane Society and local products available.

FFA fair, 4-H group to meet

The Black Hawk County 4-H and FFA Fair Foundation will have its annual meeting at 7 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Black Hawk County Extension office, 3420 University Ave.

Election of new directors and officers will take place.

Anyone interested in the foundation is welcome to attend. The foundation’s main function is to raise funds to perpetuate the annual Black Hawk County 4-H and FFA Fair held each July.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments