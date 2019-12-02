Hy-Vee helping Salvation Army
WATERLOO – The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls has been selected as a beneficiary for the month of December in the Hy-Vee reusable bag program that supports local nonprofits.
The program, which launched in November, is a reusable bag program that facilitates community support with the goal to make a difference in the communities customers live and work. The Salvation Army was selected as the December beneficiary of the program by store leadership at the two Waterloo Hy-Vees located at 2834 Ansborough Ave. and 1411 Flammang Drive.
The Salvation Army will receive a $1 donation every time a $2.50 red My Heart reusable bag is purchased at these locations during December, unless otherwise directed by the customer through the giving gag attached to the bag.
Also, donate while you dine at the Culver’s restaurant in Cedar Falls on Tuesday, Giving Tuesday, to support The Salvation Army Youth Center.
Culver’s will donate 10% of their proceeds from the entire day to the Youth Center of The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls.
DOT compliance seminars set
WATERLOO – MercyOne Occupational Health is set to host its Clearinghouse Seminar series, including two seminars to help employers stay compliant by providing information, resources including an open Q&A session, and hands-on Clearinghouse registration assistance. The seminars will be held in December in Oelwein and Waterloo.
The drug and alcohol clearinghouse, mandated by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, will be operational Jan. 6. This clearinghouse is mandatory for all employers, owner-operators, CDL drivers, C/TPAs, MROs, and SAPS. Employers who do not comply with the FMCSA requirements are subject to the civil and/or criminal penalties set forth at 49 U.S.C. 521 (b)(2)(C) (i.e., civil penalties not to exceed $2,500 for each offense).
For more information on FMCSA’s new Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse resource website, visit https://clearinghouse.fmcsa.dot.gov. The event dates, location and registration information are as follows:
- Oelwein — Tuesday, Dec. 10, 10 to 11 a.m. at the Regional Academy for Math and Science (RAMS)-Oelwein Center, 1400 Technology Drive, Oelwein.
- Waterloo — Thursday, Dec. 12, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Classroom 11, 3421 W. Ninth St., Waterloo.
To register for the seminar, please visit: www.MercyOne.org/clearinghouse
Caucus 101 meetings set
WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Democrats have set two Caucus 101 informational meetings for early December.
Caucus 101 is an hour-long meeting to help people learn more about Iowa’s upcoming caucuses. It will cover the basic steps of a caucus and the changes for this year.
The meetings at Black Hawk Democratic Headquarters, 307 E. Fourth St. in Waterloo, are open to the public. Meetings are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
More information on these and other events can be found at blackhawkdemocrats.com
