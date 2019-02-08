Conferences set in Waterloo
WATERLOO — Parent/teacher conferences for all schools in the Waterloo Schools District will be from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday.
School will not be in session Thursday and Feb. 15.
Scout creates little libraries
HUDSON — Natalie Poppe, 17, of Hudson, is one of three Girl Scouts to receive funding from Toyota Financial Services to complete a project in her community.
Poppe worked with volunteers and community officials to design and build three free little libraries to be placed around Hudson. She also collected donations from community members, libraries and other Girl Scouts to fill the little libraries with books for all ages and interests.
The grant money was used to purchase materials to build the free libraries, as well as for some books.
The project also helped her work toward becoming a Gold Award Girl Scout, the highest honor a Girl Scout can receive.
The little libraries are located in front of the museum and in the different parks in Hudson. The other Girl Scouts who received the grants are from the Cedar Rapids and Burlington areas.
Scholarship fundraiser set
WATERLOO — Donate to Educate, an Allen College scholarship benefit, is scheduled for 5:30-8 p.m. Feb. 28 inside Winter Hall at Allen College.
The evening includes a social hour with heavy hors d’oeuvres, silent auction, raffle and entertainment provided by the University of Northern Iowa a cappella group The SingPins.
Tickets are $50 with all proceeds benefitting the Allen College scholarship fund. Raffle tickets are $5 each or $20 for five and may be purchased in advance or at the event.
To purchase tickets, make a donation or find out more about becoming a sponsor, call 226-2016 or email Beth.Sullivan@unitypoint.org.
Hunting topic of DNR meetings
WAVERLY — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will host a town hall-style meeting where local staff will provide updates on recently completed hunting seasons, discuss possible changes to hunting rules and regulations, and address other topics as requested.
The meeting takes place at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Waverly Public Library.
“We want people to come out, listen to the hunting seasons reviews, ask questions and hear directly from our staff,” said Todd Bishop, chief of the Iowa DNR’s Wildlife Bureau. “Part of the meeting will be devoted to discussing potential rule changes and collecting feedback as we work through the rules process.”
The meeting is open to the public. Comments collected from the meeting will be considered along with other related comments received by the Iowa DNR prior to proposing changes to hunting rules and regulations. Proposed rules will be presented to the Natural Resource Commission during a regular public meeting for consideration and additional public comment.
Hy-Vee expands discount meds
WATERLOO — Hy-Vee has expanded its list of discount medications. The new medication list went into effect Feb. 1, and is available to all patients with no enrollment fees.
The new list includes an increased number of cholesterol, diabetes, gastrointestinal, mental health, women’s health and men’s health medications offered at the discounted price. It also includes commonly prescribed antibiotics. Generic prescriptions will be available for as low as $4 for a 30-day supply or $10 for a 90-day supply.
Additionally, a new 90-day supply discount is available for common medications in the cholesterol, diabetes and heart health/blood pressure categories.
Irving wins health award
WATERLOO — Irving Elementary School on Thursday was one of eight winners of the 2019 Healthiest State Award.
The Healthiest State Initiative handed out the first-time awards during an event in West Des Moines. Irving won in the education category.
The winners were recognized for their efforts to improve the physical, social, and emotional well-being of their students, employees, and fellow Iowans. Winners in other categories were Community: Algona, Knoxvlle and Mason City; Individual: Jessica Wegner; Workplace, Small: POET Biorefining in Hanlontown; Workplace, Medium: Gundersen Palmer Lutheran Hospital; Workplace, Large: Des Moines University.
Each winner was granted a monetary gift to continue their work focused on improving the health and well being of their employees, students or citizens. The Healthiest State Annual Awards were sponsored by Hy-Vee, Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Iowa Medical Society and Capital City Fruit.
To learn more about the Healthiest State Initiative, visit IowaHealthiestState.com.
