Holiday events at VFW

WATERLOO — The Sullivan Brothers VFW Post 1623, 1406 Commercial St., will have free pool games and beer specials today.

Bingo and snacks will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.

All events are open to the public, including the VFW Christmas party and fundraiser on Dec. 28. A silent auction starts 4 p.m. The $5 meal starts at 5 p.m. with pork loin, cheesy potatoes, green bean casserole and more.

Casey’s Music to Go will provide karaoke, and raffles will be drawn throughout the night.

Games and snacks are planned Saturday, and the Sunday pepper tournament will be from 2 to 4 p.m.

The New Year’s Eve Party is set for 3 p.m. to 1 a.m., with a $5 cover charge.

SportsPlex sets open swimming

WATERLOO — The Cedar Valley SportsPlex has set its public open swim hours through the holiday season. Public swim times will be offered today through Friday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Cost is $5 per person.

For more information, call 291-0165 or go to www.cvsportsplex.org.

