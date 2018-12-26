Holiday events at VFW
WATERLOO — The Sullivan Brothers VFW Post 1623, 1406 Commercial St., will have free pool games and beer specials today.
Bingo and snacks will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
All events are open to the public, including the VFW Christmas party and fundraiser on Dec. 28. A silent auction starts 4 p.m. The $5 meal starts at 5 p.m. with pork loin, cheesy potatoes, green bean casserole and more.
Casey’s Music to Go will provide karaoke, and raffles will be drawn throughout the night.
Games and snacks are planned Saturday, and the Sunday pepper tournament will be from 2 to 4 p.m.
The New Year’s Eve Party is set for 3 p.m. to 1 a.m., with a $5 cover charge.
SportsPlex sets open swimming
WATERLOO — The Cedar Valley SportsPlex has set its public open swim hours through the holiday season. Public swim times will be offered today through Friday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Cost is $5 per person.
For more information, call 291-0165 or go to www.cvsportsplex.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.