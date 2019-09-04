Final Friday’loo at Riverloop Expo
WATERLOO — Main Street Waterloo will host the last Friday’Loo of the 2019 season from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at RiverLoop Expo Plaza in downtown Waterloo.
The featured band is Tim & The Trutones. This high-energy trio brings their potent mix of musicianship, passionate performance, and flat-out fun to the stage. With a large repertoire of roots-based originals, they also offer unique covers of classic and contemporary blues and rock ’n roll.
This Friday is City of Waterloo Employee Appreciation Night.
Waterloo event’s focus is Buxton
WATERLOO — The public is invited to participate in a bus tour focused on African-American residents who moved to Waterloo from the defunct coal-mining town of Buxton.
Local historian Charles Pearson is hosting “Buxton to Waterloo: Industrial Negro Community” from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, starting at the Waterloo Public Library.
The tour includes a discussion from 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the library about Waterloo’s black middle class, which will be followed by a bus tour of sites in the Unity Neighborhood with a connection to Buxton.
Buxton was a majority black town in southeast Iowa that disappeared in 1927 when mining declined. A number of middle class African-American residents moved from Buxton to Waterloo, built homes and invested in the community.
Those interested in the bus tour should RSVP to Pearson by email at pc.pearsonconsulting@gmail.com or by phone at (563) 209-1170.
Alzheimer’s Walk set in Cedar Falls
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place Sept. 21 at Peet Junior High School. Proceeds from the Walk help to fund Alzheimer’s care and support, and advance critical research.
Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, the Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research programs.
The walk will feature the Promise Garden Ceremony, a which allows participants to raise flowers representing their promise to remember, honor, care, and fight for those living with Alzheimer’s disease and their caregivers.
Check in and registration begins at 9 a.m., and the opening ceremony is at 10 a.m. The walk begins at 10:30 a.m.
State to honor centenarians
CEDAR FALLS — In an effort to recognize Iowans who are celebrating 100 years or more of life, the Iowa Department of Aging and the state’s Area Agencies on Aging are planning six regional centenarian recognition events, including one in Cedar Falls.
The local event is Oct. 4 at noon at Nazareth Lutheran Church, 7401 University Ave.
The public is encouraged to inform a centenarian, or the person’s family or caregiver, to fill out an application. The application is posted on the Iowa Department of Aging’s website, www.iowaaging.gov, or may be requested by calling (800) 532-3213 or emailing dax.oberreuter@iowa.gov.
For the purposes of this program, a centenarian is anyone who will be 100 or older by Dec. 31, and whose primary residence is Iowa. Each centenarian will receive a certificate signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds that is suitable for framing, and will be invited to attend the recognition event.
Princeton Review ranks UNI highly
CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa has been named one of the best colleges in the Midwest in 2020 by the Princeton Review, marking UNI’s 17th consecutive year on the list.
The education services company made the selection primarily based on academics, highlighting UNI’s wealth of student opportunities, low student-to-faculty ratio and hands-on learning experiences that prepare students to pursue their major after graduation.
The Princeton Review (www.PrincetonReview.com) is an education services company known for its tutoring, test-prep, books, and other student resources. Headquartered in New York, N.Y., it is not affiliated with Princeton University.
