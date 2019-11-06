Brooklyn artist
lectures at UNI
CEDAR FALLS - Brooklyn-based artist, collaborator and education activist Traci Molloy will conduct a lecture 6 p.m. Thursday on the UNI campus.
The event will be held in room 111 of the Kamerick Art Building. Molloy has presented her artwork in more than 175 national exhibitions. She creates multimedia collaborations with young adults who have experienced trauma.
German journalist
speaks at Wartburg
WAVERLY — Alexandra von Nahmen, a German political journalist, will be the featured speaker at Wartburg College’s annual Kleinfeld Lecture in German History, Culture and Politics on Nov. 14.
The free event is at 4:45 p.m. in McCaskey Lyceum in the Saemann Student Center.
Von Nahmen’s lecture, “The Battle for the White House: A European View on the U.S. Presidential Election,” will draw from her experiences as the Washington bureau chief for Deutsche Welle, Germany’s international broadcaster. She assumed this position in 2017 and covers U.S. national and international politics as a member of the White House Correspondents’ Association. She is also president of the White House Foreign Correspondents’ Group.
The annual Kleinfeld Lecture in German History, Culture and Politics is part of an endowed series made possible by a contribution from the German Studies Association.
Library to close
for Veterans Day
WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Public Library will be closed Monday in observance of Veterans Day.
The library will reopen regular hours Tuesday.
Donations sought
for scholarships
WATERLOO -- During November, the Dave Aumer Memorial Scholarship Fund is asking local hockey fans to donate to the fund via the $16.50 Campaign.
The scholarship was created in 2017 in memory of Dave Aumer, a youth advocate and supporter of the Waterloo Warriors hockey program. Aumer's family and friends established the fund to benefit graduating senior Warrior high school players who are in good team standing, have maintained a 2.5 or better grade point average, and plan to attend an accredited public or private college or university, vocational technical school or any other accredited institution. The $500 scholarship is renewable each year the student is enrolled in post-secondary education. The fund, managed by the Waterloo Community Foundation, has awarded five scholarships in its first two years.
As part of the $16.50 Campaign, the goal is for 100 Black Hawks fans to donate $16.50 to the scholarship. To make a donation, go to www.waterlooblackhawks.com. Tax-deductible donations can also be made to the Waterloo Community Foundation at 425 Cedar St., Suite 320, Waterloo, IA 50701, or online at www.wloocommunityfoundation.org/donate-2-2/.
