Black Hawk GOP to meet Thursday
WATERLOO — Republicans of Black Hawk County will hold their regular monthly central committee meeting Thursday. Following the business portion of the meeting, the organization committee will be conducting training for Operation Outreach.
The event starts at 7 p.m. at Upper Iowa University at 3563 University Ave., Waterloo. All Republicans are welcome to attend.
The Black Hawk County Republican Party is a grassroots-driven vehicle to elect Republicans who have won their primaries. It is also the role of the county central committee and delegates to translate the party’s goals, core beliefs and issues into a county platform. The office of Republicans of Black Hawk County is located at 910 Decathalon Drive, Waterloo; www.blackhawkgop.com.
Fireworks mark GBPAC opening
CEDAR FALLS — To celebrate the opening show of the 2019-2020 Artist Series, the Gallagher Bluedorn invites the Cedar Valley to a fireworks display following the Gladys Knight performance.
Gladys Knight, a seven-time Grammy winner, has enjoyed No. 1 hits in pop, gospel, R&B and adult contemporary and has triumphed in film, television and live performance. She achieved icon status with the Pips, having recorded some of the most memorable songs of the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s. With music like “I’ve Got to Use My Imagination,” “Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me,” the No. 1 smash “Midnight Train to Georgia” and the classic “That’s What Friends Are For,” Gladys Knight has performed the soundtrack for multiple generations.
Gladys Knight takes the stage 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Gallagher Bluedorn,located on the campus of the University of Northern Iowa. She will perform approximately 90 minutes. Following the performance, there will be a fireworks show to be viewed in front lawn of the Gallagher Bluedorn. There will be lawn chairs and tables set up for to enjoy the show. Parking is available in the B Lot South of University Avenue across from the Gallagher Bluedorn.
Tickets for Gladys Knight’s performance start at $45 and are available online at gbpac.com, by phone (877-549-7469) and at any UNItix box office location.
