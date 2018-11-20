Waterloo trash
WATERLOO -- City of Waterloo offices will be closed Thursday and Friday in observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday. Garbage and recycling collections are rescheduled as follows:
• Residents with Thursday pickup should place containers curbside by 6 a.m. Saturday.
• Residents with Friday pickup should place containers curbside by 6 a.m. Monday.
Questions may be directed to the Sanitation Department at 291-4455.
Coat drive
set Friday
WATERLOO -- H&R Block will host a coat drive on Black Friday to help those in need.
H&R Block associates will collect new and gently used coats from noon to 4 p.m. at 2060 Crossroads Center, Ste. 107.
Historical group
hosts speaker
WATERLOO -- The Cedar Valley Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Nov. 27 at the Grout Museum of History and Science, 503 South St.
Guest speaker will be Heidi Tietz De Silva, owner of Petersen & Tietz Florists and Greenhouses, an 84-year-old locally owned business.
The company was founded by Peter and K. Margaret Petersen in 1934. Their daughter, Joan, married Ted Tietz in 1957 and eventually became co-owners.
Refreshments will be served after the presentation. All programs are open to the public.
Admission is $3 for adults and $2 for children.
New members are always welcome. Anyone interested in becoming a member and learning more about upcoming programs should contact Craig Bravender at 296-3019.
Program to offer
scholarships
WAVERLY -- A $7,500 grant from the Max & Helen Guernsey Charitable Foundation will help provide scholarships to area high school students attending Wartburg College’s Leadership & Service Summit in the Cedar Valley.
The Leadership & Service Summit provides opportunities for leadership development through service-learning and community engagement for high school students and the college students who participate as lead mentors. Students who successfully complete the program can earn transferable college credit. Those who choose to attend Wartburg also will qualify for a scholarship.
More than 200 students, many from Northeast Iowa, have already participated in the program.
EPI Giving Tree
wishes available
WATERLOO -- EPI’s Giving Tree event will run through Dec. 12.
It started more than 10 years ago as a way to meet modest needs of individuals served by EPI that would otherwise go unmet. Over the past few years gift requests have nearly doubled and the number of requests now exceeds 400 needs.
Wishes can be picked up from the Giving Tree during regular business hours from EPI’s central office.
