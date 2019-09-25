Bridge class set for this fall
WATERLOO — Bridge instructor Janee Oleson will lead a duplicate bridge class this fall at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St.
Lessons will be at 9:30 a.m. every Wednesday, starting in November.
A session with at least nine lessons is planned, and cost is $100.
Oleson is certified with the American Contract Bridge League. Gary Mehlin also will teach.
To sign up, call (843) 422-2337 or email janee.hoff@ya hoo.com.
Wartburg hosts tree dedication
WAVERLY — In commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the Wartburg College Chapel, there will be a special chapel service and tree dedication at 10:15 a.m. Oct. 2.
The service will start in the chapel and progress outside, weather permitting, to where the tree will be planted on the northeast side of the chapel.
The Alberta spruce is a partner to a plum tree planted by Wartburg faculty and staff in the Luthergarten in Wittenberg, Germany. That garden features 500 trees planted in commemoration of the 500th anniversary of the Reformation, and it was established as a sign of solidarity, connectedness and reconciliation of churches worldwide.
UNI receives designation
CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa was one of only seven colleges in the country this year to receive the Excellence in Assessment designation in recognition of its continual efforts to ensure the education it provides sets students up for success.
Co-sponsored by the American Association of State Colleges and Universities and the Voluntary System of Accountability, and in collaboration with the Association of American Colleges & Universities and the National Institute for Learning Outcomes Assessment, the designation is the first national designation of its kind.
It spotlights institutions that successfully integrate assessment practices across an institution, provide evidence of student learning, and use assessment results to guide institutional decision-making and improve student performance.
As part of the designation application process, UNI was asked not just to detail the specific assessment activities they’ve undertaken, but also the reason why such efforts are a priority for them. The designees needed to demonstrate how aligned processes, building from classroom-based assessment, foster a coherent, collaborative approach to assessing student learning.
The designation highlighted UNI’s integrated and transparent assessment approach, which involves an extensive assessment plan with collaborative opportunities for discussion among faculty and staff.
