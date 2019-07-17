{{featured_button_text}}
Group donates
to career center

WATERLOO — The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Chapter of Deutsch Amerikanischer National Kongress/German American National Congress is donating $10,000 to Waterloo Schools for use by the German foreign language programs at East and West high schools and the Waterloo Career Center’s advanced manufacturing program.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls D.A.N.K. chapter was organized March 14, 1967, by local residents interested in promoting positive views of Germany and building the German-American relationship.

It partnered with the largest German-American organization in the United States since the group’s national objectives aligned with the local interest. Membership included many Americans of German descent and German immigrants from all walks of life, working hard to keep their German heritage alive and to preserve it for future generations.

The D.A.N.K. chapter was active in the area for many years, but with an aging membership gradually became inactive.

CF sets meeting
for landlords

CEDAR FALLS – The city of Cedar Falls will host a Section 8 informational meeting for landlords from 5 to 6 p.m. Aug. 13 in City Hall council chambers.

Landlords will learn more about renting to participants in the city’s Housing Choice Voucher Program, and city staff will be available to answer questions. Current landlords participating in the program will be available to share their experiences.

For questions or to RSVP for this event, contact Lisa Ahern at the city of Cedar Falls at Lisa.Ahern@cedarfalls.com or 273-8669.

