Drug drop-off set Saturday
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Police Department will once again participate in a national effort to remove potentially dangerous drugs from our nation’s medicine cabinets. Citizens can, anonymously, drop off unused medications at the Cedar Falls Police Department, 220 Clay St., from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday.
The DEA will not accept liquids, needles or sharps, only pills and patches.
Cedar Falls citizens who are homebound can have their unused/unwanted/expired prescription drugs picked up by a uniformed Cedar Falls police officer during this event. Call 273-8612 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday to take advantage of this service.
Citizens can also take advantage of the prescription drug drop-box located in the lobby of the police department if they can’t participate on Saturday. This box is available 365 days a year.
Auditor holds town hall event
CEDAR FALLS — Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand is holding a town hall in Cedar Falls Saturday from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Rod Library on the University of Northern Iowa campus, Room 287.
He will go over a new program which includes a checklist for counties and cities to save money.
Sand will be visiting 13 counties over the weekend. The event is open to the public.
