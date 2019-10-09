Networking event Oct. 17
WATERLOO – Grow Cedar Valley will host Power Networking for its investors on Oct. 17.
This is an opportunity to build a prospect list with 50 new business contacts in only 90 minutes through short one-on-one networking conversations.
The event will be from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Senior Care in Cedar Falls, located inside College Square Mall, 6301 University Ave. No. 1155. Use the entrance closest to Hy-Vee.
Power Networking costs $15 to attend. There is a limit of two people per business/organization. Investors may RSVP to Bette Wubbena by this Thursday at bette@growcedarvalley.com or by calling (319) 232-1156.
Hydrants flush set Thursday
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Water Works will flush hydrants Thursday in the area from East Shaulis to East Orange roads and from La Porte to Dysart roads.
Customers could experience water discoloration, but the discolored water is bacterially safe.
Betterment idea funding offered
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Tourism and Visitors Bureau is accepting applications for community betterment projects.
Local not-for-profit organizations are invited to apply for projects that improve the image of Cedar Falls or enhance the quality of life for its residents.
Applications are due by 4 p.m. Nov. 1. Eligible projects can include capital improvements such as new construction, renovation, restoration, etc. or special equipment purchases. These funds are made available from hotel/motel tax revenues and will be available for fiscal year 2021, which covers the period from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.
Assistance for marketing and tourism development projects that bring overnight visitors to the community may be also be applied for until funds are depleted. Marketing and Tourism Development grant requests should be submitted at least 90 days prior to the event/project and are reviewed monthly.
Applications may be obtained at the Cedar Falls Visitors Center at 6510 Hudson Road, or downloaded from the partner section of the bureau’s website, which is www.cedarfallstourism.org. Questions or concerns regarding these grants may be directed to Kim Manning, manager of the Cedar Falls Tourism and Visitors Bureau, at 268-4266 or kim@cedarfallstourism.org.
Christmas help registration set
WATERLOO – The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls is hosting its annual Christmas Assistance registration Oct. 15-17. Registration times are from 1 to 6 p.m. each day.
Applicants must bring picture identification, proof of income and expenses, and birth certificates for children ages 17 and under.
Both families and individuals are encouraged to register for Christmas Assistance. Individuals or families with grown children may sign-up to receive a Christmas food box.
Those with questions can call (319) 235-9358.
Also, volunteers are still needed to help with the registration. There are two shifts available each day: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. If interested, contact Reg Nelson at reg.nelson@usc.salvationarmy.org.
Sanders praises ‘ban the box’ law
WATERLOO — Sen. Bernie Sanders, Democratic candidate for president, praised the city of Waterloo on Tuesday for adopting a “ban the box” city ordinance.
“Congratulations to the city of Waterloo, which yesterday became the first Iowa community to ‘ban the box’ on job application forms so that formerly incarcerated people get a fair chance with employers. I’m proud to support ban the box initiatives around the country, and when we are in the White House we will ban employers nationwide from discriminating based on past convictions.”
Waterloo on Monday became the first city in Iowa to approve a measure banning the city and many businesses from asking about applicants’ criminal records in early stages of the hiring process.
