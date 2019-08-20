West sets
fall kickoff
WATERLOO -- The 2019 West High School Fall Kickoff is from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Waterloo Memorial Stadium.
The event includes a Drive 4 UR School Fundraiser to benefit the West High Athletic Booster Club, tailgating, sports teams practices open to the public, dance team performances and more.
Highway closes
for construction
GRUNDY CENTER -- A culvert replacement project on Iowa Highway 14 north of Grundy Center requires closing the roadway to traffic between Iowa 175 and U.S. Highway 20 from 8 a.m. Monday until Oct. 18, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Marshalltown construction office.
During this closure, traffic will be detoured around the work zone using Grundy County roads T-37 and D-35.
Bill Riley Talent
winner named
DES MOINES -- Samuel Fine, 13, of Johnston, won the top prize in the Bill Riley Talent Search senior competition at the Iowa State Fair Sunday.
He won $10,000 for his dance performance. Runner-up was Cali Wilson, 18, of Norwalk, also a dancer. Third place went to Megan Gilbreath, 18, of Johnston, who gave a vocal performance.
Carter Guse, 14, of Cedar Falls, who gave a vocal/guitar solo, was also a semi-finalist.
Offices closed
for Labor Day
WAVERLY -- All Bremer County Courthouse offices including the Convenience Center/Landfill and Clerk of Court offices will be closed Sept. 2 in observance of Labor Day.
Spay, neuter
clinic offered
WATERLOO -- The Cedar Bend Humane Society is partnering with Iowa Humane Alliance Regional Spay and Neuter Clinic in Cedar Rapids to offer the public reduced cost spay and neuter surgeries.
This offer is by appointment only. Call 232-6887 to reserve your spot. Free transportation is available from Cedar Bend Humane Society in Waterloo to Iowa Humane Alliance Regional Spay and Neuter Clinic in Cedar Rapids. Space is limited to 40 pets.
The trip to Cedar Rapids will be Sept. 9. Pet owners much check in their pet at 6:45 a.m. at CBHS, 1166 West Airline Highway. Pets will be transported to Cedar Rapids for surgery at Iowa Humane Alliance and returned to Waterloo the following day. Owners must pick up their pets at Cedar Bend at 8 a.m. that day.
Surgery prices are $80 for a dog spay, $65 for a dog neuter, $40 for a cat spay or neuter, and $35 for a barn or feral cat spay or neuter.
Please bring verification of rabies vaccination. If you do not have verification of rabies or do not have the rabies vaccination, a rabies vaccination will be given for a $10 fee. Rabies vaccination is mandatory.
For more information and to schedule an appointment, call Brittaney at 232-6887 or email BrittaneyIHA@gmail.com.
