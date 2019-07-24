Hydrant flush set Thursday
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Water Works will flush hydrants Thursday in the area from West Ninth Street to La Porte Road between Williston and East Mitchell avenues.
Customers could experience water discoloration, but the discolored water is bacterially safe.
CF health board seeks applicants
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Health Trust Fund Board is seeking applicants. The Health Trust Fund Board has established policies that will affect funding distribution. The maximum allocation of funding in a given year shall not exceed an amount determined annually based on the interest income generated by the trust.
The Health Trust Fund Board will have approximately $187,000 that will be available for distribution for the current year. In years past, the amount has been distributed to a number of different projects. Projects may be funded in full or partial amounts.
Individuals or organizations interested in seeking funding from the Health Trust Fund should submit an application to the Department of Finance & Business Operations before 4 p.m. Oct. 3. The application requires that the applicant complete a Health Trust Fund Board application packet, which may be obtained from the Department of Finance & Business Operations, City of Cedar Falls, 220 Clay Street, Cedar Falls, IA 50613 or by visiting the City’s website at www.cedarfalls.com/health.
Requests must show a direct benefit to the citizens of Cedar Falls and emphasis must be given to health related purposes within the city of Cedar Falls. Capital projects will receive priority funding over financing of program or operation costs. All projects funded should not conflict with services provided by other agencies and must provide a direct benefit to the citizens of Cedar Falls in the provision of health care services. Priority and emphasis will be given to groups that propose projects that use health trust funds to match other funding sources to complete projects. Applicants’ financial needs for a project will be a consideration in determining funding priorities.
