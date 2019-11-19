Fish to speak about paddling
CEDAR FALLS — Vern Fish, an avid paddler committed to exploring and preserving our natural heritage, will be featured at the next Hartman Reserve 2nd Sunday Speaker Series program Dec. 8. “Paddling the Cedar Valley and Beyond” will be the topic. The event starts at 2 p.m. in the Community Room at the Hartman Reserve Interpretive Building.
Fish is the retired executive director of Black Hawk County Conservation Board. He will begin his presentation with exploration of The Cedar Valley Paddlers Trail, the first water trail designated by the state in 2006. It is also one of the few water trails that start and end at the same point; it flows in a circle through Hartman Reserve Nature Center and George Wyth State Park. Fish will highlight other water trails in Black Hawk County and share highlights from his trips beyond the continental U.S. Fish has paddled all five protected water areas in Iowa and has run wild rivers from the Mexican border to Hudson Bay and north to the Arctic Circle. He completed the Ontario Parks Northwest Wilderness Quest in 2018.
The 2nd Sunday Speaker Series features a different speaker on the second Sunday of each month on topics related to natural resources. Speaker suggestions are welcomed. No registration is required for these free hour-long events, but donations are welcomed. The entrance to Hartman Reserve Interpretive Center is located at 657 Reserve Drive, Cedar Falls. To receive monthly Hartman program info visit http://bit.ly/2LCwIaR. For more information, please call (319) 277-2187.
Sanders opens Decorah office
DECORAH — The campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders opened eight new campaign offices over the weekend, including one in Decorah.
That brings the total number of campaign offices for Sanders to 22 statewide.
You have free articles remaining.
The other recently opened offices are in Ankeny, Burlington, Carroll, Fort Dodge, Indianola, Marshalltown and Newton.
The office openings, as well as recent campaign appearances with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, are an attempt to boost Sanders from a polling average of likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers of 17.2%, according to Real Clear Politics. That puts him just behind former Vice President Joe Biden at 17.6%, Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 18.8% and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 21%.
Gift program seeking help
WATERLOO — Cedar Valley Jaycees need volunteers and participants for its eighth annual Gift of Giving on Dec. 7.
Each participating child will be paired with a community volunteer to assist them with their shopping. Together, they will ride buses from UAW Local 838 to Blain’s Farm & Fleet in Cedar Falls to purchase gifts for their families. All participants will be transported back to UAW Local 838 for breakfast, gift wrapping, and holiday entertainment.
For those who cannot be at the event, donations may be directed to Gift of Giving as an option for those who still want to donate and support the mission to promote the gift of giving within the community.
For more information on Gift of Giving, to register or to donate, go to cedarvalleyjaycees.org/gift-of-giving.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.