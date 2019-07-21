Firm, patients riding RAGBRAI
WATERLOO — Prosthetic patients and staff members of Clark & Associates are participating in The Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa on Tuesday.
Riding one day in the seven-day event, Clark & Associates will be represented by four amputees, a rehab physician, a physical therapist and two certified prosthetists. The group will ride a total of 40 miles.
RAGBRAI is an annual seven-day bicycle ride across the state.
Seniors offered free box fans
WATERLOO — With the summer temperatures raising to dangerous levels, Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging is offering some relief for older individuals.
You have free articles remaining.
To find out more details about getting a fan, contact call NEI3A’s LifeLong Links line at (866) 468-7887.
Farmers Market open Thursday
CEDAR FALLS — College Hill Farmers Market is planned for 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at 2205 College St.
Products include sweet corn and potatoes, honey, homemade jam, healthy snacks, popcorn, baked goods, local meat and more.
People can get their Passport to the Arts stamped.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.