Firm, patients riding RAGBRAI

WATERLOO — Prosthetic patients and staff members of Clark & Associates are participating in The Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa on Tuesday.

Riding one day in the seven-day event, Clark & Associates will be represented by four amputees, a rehab physician, a physical therapist and two certified prosthetists. The group will ride a total of 40 miles.

RAGBRAI is an annual seven-day bicycle ride across the state.

Seniors offered free box fans

WATERLOO — With the summer temperatures raising to dangerous levels, Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging is offering some relief for older individuals.

To find out more details about getting a fan, contact call NEI3A’s LifeLong Links line at (866) 468-7887.

Farmers Market open Thursday

CEDAR FALLS — College Hill Farmers Market is planned for 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at 2205 College St.

Products include sweet corn and potatoes, honey, homemade jam, healthy snacks, popcorn, baked goods, local meat and more.

People can get their Passport to the Arts stamped.

