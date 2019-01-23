LORAL Trust awards grants
WATERLOO — The LORAL Trust Fund recently awarded $18,408 in grants for projects at nine Waterloo-Cedar Falls area schools.
The trust was established at the Waterloo Community Foundation in 2017 to deepen, inspire and increase the love of reading and learning of children and young adults in public and accredited private schools in Waterloo and the surrounding area. LORAL stands for Love Of Reading And Learning. This first-ever round of grants will serve more than 450 young readers.
Ideas were solicited from classroom teachers in the fall and trust advisers selected projects. Grants, project names and amounts are:
Blessed Maria Assunta Pallotta Middle School, Wacky Wednesdays, $1,275; Bunger Middle School, Books for All, $500; Highland Elementary School, Reading Builds Friendships Around the World, $1,500; Kittrell Elementary School, Empowering Readers, $ 1,437; St. Edward School, Spartans Read to Succeed, $3,000; St. Patrick School, Battle of the Books, $500; Dr. Walter Cunningham School for Excellence — You’ve Got Mail, $4,196; Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Reading, $3,000; Loving Our Old Favorites, $3,000.
Contribute to this fund online at wloocommunityfoundation.org/donate-2-2.
Scholarship deadline set
Black Hawk County high school seniors are encouraged to apply for the Sturgis Falls Scholarship. Application deadline is Feb. 15. For more information, go to http://www.sturgisfalls.org/Scholarship
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.