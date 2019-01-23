Try 1 month for 99¢
LORAL Trust awards grants

WATERLOO — The LORAL Trust Fund recently awarded $18,408 in grants for projects at nine Waterloo-Cedar Falls area schools.

The trust was established at the Waterloo Community Foundation in 2017 to deepen, inspire and increase the love of reading and learning of children and young adults in public and accredited private schools in Waterloo and the surrounding area. LORAL stands for Love Of Reading And Learning. This first-ever round of grants will serve more than 450 young readers.

Ideas were solicited from classroom teachers in the fall and trust advisers selected projects. Grants, project names and amounts are:

Blessed Maria Assunta Pallotta Middle School, Wacky Wednesdays, $1,275; Bunger Middle School, Books for All, $500; Highland Elementary School, Reading Builds Friendships Around the World, $1,500; Kittrell Elementary School, Empowering Readers, $ 1,437; St. Edward School, Spartans Read to Succeed, $3,000; St. Patrick School, Battle of the Books, $500; Dr. Walter Cunningham School for Excellence — You’ve Got Mail, $4,196; Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Reading, $3,000; Loving Our Old Favorites, $3,000.

Contribute to this fund online at wloocommunityfoundation.org/donate-2-2.

Scholarship deadline set

Black Hawk County high school seniors are encouraged to apply for the Sturgis Falls Scholarship. Application deadline is Feb. 15. For more information, go to http://www.sturgisfalls.org/Scholarship

