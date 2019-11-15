Donations needed
for gift program
WAVERLY -- The Wartburg College Department of Social Work is accepting donations for its 33rd annual Holiday Shoppe through Dec. 8.
The Holiday Shoppe has become a community tradition that provides gifts for more than 600 children in Bremer County each year. New, unwrapped gifts for children may be dropped off at the Social Work office on the second floor of Old Main on the Wartburg campus.
Cash contributions also will be accepted and used to purchase gifts at area merchants. Checks may be made payable to Wartburg College and mailed to Lynn Peters, Wartburg College Department of Social Work, 100 Wartburg Blvd., Waverly, IA 50677.
For more information, contact Peters at (319) 352-8472 or lynn.peters@wartburg.edu.
Waverly offices closed for Thanksgiving
WAVERLY -- All City of Waverly offices, including the Recycling Center, will be closed Nov. 28-29 for the Thanksgiving holiday. There will be no garbage picked up on these days. Thursday's garbage will be picked up on Nov. 27 and Friday’s garbage will be picked up on Dec. 2. The Recycling Center will be open Nov. 30. For more information, call 352-6247 or 352-9065.
Senior gift program kicks off
WATERLOO -- Home Instead Senior Care is once again offering the Waterloo community a chance to spread joy to local seniors. Through the Be a Santa to a Senior program, community members can give a senior a special holiday gift.
You have free articles remaining.
The Home Instead Senior Care office serving Waterloo and Cedar Falls has partnered with Crossroads Center Mall to help with gift collection and distribution. Be a Santa to a Senior trees will be on display through Dec. 12 at Crossroads Center and Home Instead Senior Care in Waterloo.
Each tree will be decorated with ornaments featuring seniors’ first names and gift suggestions. Holiday shoppers can choose an ornament, buy the requested gift and return it to the tree with the ornament attached. Community volunteers and program partners will wrap and deliver the gifts to local seniors in time for the holidays.
For more information, go to BeaSantatoaSenior.com or call 214-9396.
Volunteers needed
for gift program
WATERLOO -- Cedar Valley Jaycees need volunteers and participants for its eighth annual Gift of Giving on Dec. 7.
Each participating child will be paired with a community volunteer to assist them with their shopping. Together, they will ride buses from UAW Local 838 to Blain’s Farm & Fleet in Cedar Falls to purchase gifts for their family. All participants will be transported back to UAW Local 838 for breakfast, gift wrapping, and holiday entertainment.
For those who cannot be at the event, donations may be directed to Gift of Giving as an option for those who still want to donate and support the mission to promote the gift of giving within the community.
For more information on Gift of Giving, to register or to donate, go to cedarvalleyjaycees.org/gift-of-giving.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.