Girls Scouts to serve meal
CEDAR FALLS — Senior Girl Scout Troop 6581 will host a fundraising event on from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at First United Methodist Church, 718 Clay St. The fundraiser will help pay for a trip to Savannah, Ga., in June 2020.
The Scouts will serve sloppy joes, baked beans, chips, dessert bars, and a variety of beverages.
A freewill offering will be taken at the door. Along with the meal, there will be a silent auction from 5 to 7:30 pm.
Water Works to flush hydrants
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Water Works will flush hydrants Thursday in the area west of Ansborough Avenue, north of the Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery, from Jane Street to Campbell Avenue.
Customers could experience water discoloration, but the discolored water is bacterially safe.
School retirees meet Sept. 17
WATERLOO — The September meeting of the Black Hawk Retired School Personnel will be Sept. 17 in the Friendship Village Dining Room, 600 Park Lane.
The program will start at 11 a.m.; people should arrive a little early to register and pay $8.50 for lunch.
Speaker will be Jessica Rundlett, special projects and outreach coordinator of the State Historical Museum of Iowa.
Call 235-7054 with reservations before Wednesday.
All retired school personnel (administrators, teachers, associates, secretaries, custodians, bus drivers, etc.) are welcome to join the local and state association to help support retired school personnel across Iowa.
Remembrance event is set
WATERLOO — The Homicide and Other Violent Crimes Program has invited those affected by homicide and the community to honor and remember those lost to homicide.
The event will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Cedar Valley Botanical Gardens and Arboretum, 1927 E. Orange Road. There will be a speaker and time for others to speak on behalf of those who can no longer speak for themselves.
There will be a tree planting ceremony after the open mic option with refreshments following.
Barn tour set in Cedar Falls
CEDAR FALLS — The annual self-guided barn tour sponsored by the Iowa Barn Foundation will be held Sept. 28 and 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Historic barns throughout the state will be on tour. The barns have been awarded restoration grants by the Iowa Barn Foundation because of their importance historically or architecturally. Other important barns restored by owners are also on tour.
The Iowa Barn Foundation is an all-state primarily all-volunteer group that was founded in 1997. It is a nonprofit.
For information about the tour, call Roxanne Mehlisch at (641) 487-7690 or go to iowabarnfoundation.org/tours/fall-tour.htm.
