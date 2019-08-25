Fill the Boot set Friday
WATERLOO — Waterloo Fire Fighters Local 66 is showing its support for the Muscular Dystrophy Association with the annual Fill the Boot fundraising campaign to raise funds for kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases.
The firefighters will hit the streets with boots in hand asking pedestrians, motorists and other passersby to make a donation from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday at the intersections of Franklin/East Third streets, La Porte Road/San Marnan Drive, Kimball and Ridgeway avenues, Ansborough and Downing avenues, and Fourth and Lafayette streets.
In 2018, Waterloo Local 66 raised more than $14,000 for MDA due to the generosity of the Waterloo community.
Funds raised through Waterloo’s Fill the Boot event in 2019 will help provide the MDA with resources to advance its mission of driving innovations in science and care for the neuromuscular community. They also helps send more than 55 local kids to Camp Courageous in Monticello at no cost to their families.
Schools sought for competition
WATERLOO – Nominations are being accepted for the 28th annual international Future City Competition for the 2019-20 school year.
The theme is “Clean Water: Tap Into Tomorrow.” Sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders from across the country are asked to design a resilient system to maintain a clean drinking water supply.
Students will present their vision of the future through a virtual city design; 1,500-word essay; scale model of their city built with recycled materials; and a presentation to a panel of STEM professionals.
The Iowa Regional Final will be Jan. 18 in Cedar Rapids. Finals will be in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 15-19, 2020. One team will take home the grand prize of a trip to U.S. Space Camp and $7,500 for their school’s STEM program.
The deadline to register at www.futurecity.org for this year’s competition is Oct. 31.
Flood victims given grants
DES MOINES – People who signed up to receive flood assistance in Bremer and Franklin counties will receive the National Dislocated Worker Grant to assist dislocated workers impacted by the flooding across Iowa in the spring. The U.S. Department of Labor awards the grant to fund employment and training assistance as directed by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.
Bremer was awarded $16,606 for two participants, and Franklin County was awarded $813,494 for 42 participants. Polk, Fremont, Harrison, Mills and Pottawattamie counties also will receive assistance.
