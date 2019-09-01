Candidates visit this weekend
WATERLOO — This weekend will bring more presidential candidates to Northeast Iowa.
Today, presidential candidate and Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., will visit Black Hawk County Democratic headquarters at 6 p.m. for a meet and greet.
On Tuesday presidential candidate and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, will visit Cabin Coffee in Waterloo at 1 p.m. for a meet and greet.
