Booker coming to Charles City

CHARLES CITY — Democratic presidential candidate and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker will visit Charles City at 10 a.m. Monday.

He’ll hold a house party at the home of House Democratic leader Todd Prichard, 107 Ferguson St. The event is part of Booker’s Northeast Iowa swing starting Sunday and going until Wednesday. Booker will travel to eight Iowa counties.

Waterloo closes schools Friday

WATERLOO — All Waterloo Schools will be closed on Friday for districtwide teacher quality professional development.

