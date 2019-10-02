Historic images coming to CF
CEDAR FALLS — Crews will be wheat pasting five enormous images on three different buildings on College Hill to commemorate the University of Northern Iowa’s 100th Homecoming anniversary Saturday.
The images come from Fortepan Iowa, a historic digital photo archive launched in 2015 and based at UNI. The archive features curated photos taken by ordinary Iowans in the 19th and 20 centuries.
“We are so excited to take the archive to the streets,” said Bettina Fabos, a UNI professor of interactive digital studies and the director of the Fortepan Iowa project. “This is the first exhibition of our wheat pasting. We wanted to do College Hill first because of its 100th homecoming anniversary and because our archive is based at UNI.”
Enormous versions of five of those photos will be mounted on the sides of College Hill buildings with the centuries-old wheat-paste technique:
On the south face of the Copyworks building on the corner of College and 23rd streets will be a story-and-a-half size cut-out of a girl named Shirley holding a birthday cake. The image is from a photo donated to Fortepan by Shirley Dean, who is now in her 80s and a resident of the Western Home.
- On the north side of the Octopus building on College and 22nd streets, a photo from more than 50 years ago of eight young women in pajamas smiling and crowding around a table for a toast with raised bottles captures the ambience of College Hill’s entertainment district.
- On the east-facing back of the Little Bigs restaurant and pub, three massive close-up photos of people taking pictures with old-style film cameras may become a perfect spot for modern-day digital selfies.
Flour and water are the main ingredients of wheat paste, which helps the images adhere to the sides of the buildings, and provides a second protective clear layer over the face of the images. The wheat-pasted images can survive for months or more than a year, depending on natural conditions, but do not harm a building’s underlying exterior surface.
CF public safety holds bias training
CEDAR FALLS – The Cedar Falls Public Safety Department held implicit bias training sessions for its police division last month. The sessions were conducted by Drake University instructor Scott Law.
An implicit bias is the unconscious attribution of particular qualities to a member of a certain social group.
“The goal of these training sessions is to help our team identify specific areas of implicit bias, how it may impact the relationship with our community, and strategies to mitigate implicit bias,” said training Lt. Marty Beckner. “This allows us to perform our jobs more effectively and better serve the people of Cedar Falls.”
The training sessions consisted of exercises and discussions, as well as individual action plans and goals. These action plans were completed by each officer.
