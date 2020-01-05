Wartburg shows work of CF artist
WAVERLY — The work of Cedar Falls artist Katie Walberg will be on display in Wartburg College’s Waldemar A. Schmidt Art Gallery beginning Monday.
“Ludicrous Landscapes” will run through Feb. 9. An opening reception will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, with a gallery talk featuring Walberg at 7 p.m.
Walberg is a multidisciplinary artist with interests in drawing, illustration, installation and sculpture.
The exhibit is free and open to the public. The gallery, in Bachman Fine Arts Center, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
CF construction meeting set
CEDAR FALLS — The city of Cedar Falls will hold a neighborhood meeting to share information regarding the 12th Street/Walnut Street reconstruction project from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 14.
Information will be provided on design- and construction-related items such as the reconstruction of the roadway, water main and services, and storm sewer main and services. The reconstruction will include 12th Street from the intersection with College Street, east to Tremont Street, and Walnut Street from 12th Street, north to 11th Street. The Walnut Street reconstruction will also include the replacement of the sidewalk along the west side of the roadway and the addition of a retaining wall adjacent to the reconstructed sidewalk.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with staff available to review design requirements, scope and expectations of the project, necessary acquisition locations, construction phasing and preliminary 2020 construction timeline. A large plan-view map will also be available, and city officials and design engineers will answer questions.
If you have any questions prior to the meeting or after, notify the Cedar Falls Engineering Division at 268-5161.
Nominations due Friday for ‘Heroes’
WATERLOO — The deadline is 5 p.m. Friday to nominate individuals for this year’s “Heroes Among Us” event.
Heroes can be from anywhere in Northeast Iowa, with the heroic act occurring any time between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2019.
You have free articles remaining.
Readers can submit nominations online by visiting www.MercyOne.org/heroes, or pick up nomination forms at the MercyOne Foundation offices located at Waterloo Medical Center and Cedar Falls Medical Center.
4th Street Bridge will close Tuesday
WATERLOO — The downtown Fourth Street bridge over the Cedar River will be closed in the coming week for repairs to the inflatable dam.
Waterloo city officials expect to close the bridge and pedestrian walkway starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday. It is expected to remain closed through Jan. 17.
The Cedar Valley Lakes Trail between West Park Avenue and West Fourth will also be closed.
Local traffic will be allowed on East Fourth from Sycamore Street to the bridge during construction. Pedestrian traffic wishing to cross the Cedar River during construction should use either the Park Avenue bridge or the Fifth Street bridge.
The city has hired a contractor to investigate and repair a leak in the inflatable dam, which prevented it from being inflated last year.
‘Paper Giants’ at UNI Gallery
CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa Gallery of Art will present an art exhibition titled “Paper Giants,” open to the public from Jan. 13 through Feb. 29.
“Paper Giants” is an ongoing project between three artists: Ky Anderson, Meg Lipke and Vicki Sher. The artists met in New York where they live and work. They will present a public lecture at 6 p.m. Jan. 23 in KAB 111, and an opening reception will follow.
The discussions and artwork for “Paper Giants” began in 2013. To date, exhibitions include Proto Gallery in Hoboken, N.J., The Volland Gallery in Alma, Kansas, Moore College of Art in Philadelphia and Lois Lambert Gallery in Santa Monica, Calif.
All events are free and open to the public. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; noon to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday; and by appointment. The gallery is located on the main floor of KAB South.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.