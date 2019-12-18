Health care
roundtable set
WATERLOO — State Rep. Timi Brown-Powers of Waterloo will host a roundtable discussion on rural health care with local leaders at 6 p.m. Thursday in Waterloo.
The goal is to hear from community leaders and the public and share ideas about how to improve and expand access to health care.
Brown-Powers is a therapist at a health care clinic in Waterloo and also serves on the House Human Resources Committee and the Health and Human Services Budget Subcommittee.
The event is open to the public.
UNI conducts
safety exercise
CEDAR FALLS - The University of Northern Iowa conducted its annual emergency exercise last week.
The tabletop exercise tested the university’s response to a fire in an on-campus residence hall. Participants included UNI senior leadership, the UNI Department of Public Safety, Cedar Falls Police Department, and the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.
You have free articles remaining.
The purpose was to evaluate the university's emergency plans and capabilities.
The exercise also assessed the university's internal notification process used to notify stakeholders when an on-campus incident occurs. Additionally, the university tested its ability to set up an emergency call center.
For more information about UNI's evacuation plans, visit https://uni.edu/ehso/campus-emergencies.
Humane Society
plans fundraiser
WATERLOO -- Papa Murphy’s Take n Bake Pizza on Kimball Avenue will donate 20% of sales from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 1 to the Cedar Bend Humane Society.
The restaurant only counts sales from supporters during the specified time frame. People should let staff know they are CBHS supporters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.