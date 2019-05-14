S. Union Road work planned
CEDAR FALLS — As early as today, the Cedar Falls Public Works department will be making significant repairs to Union Road between University Avenue and West Viking Road. The repairs require a full road closure to through traffic between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Work is anticipated to last approximately two weeks, depending on weather. The road will be reopened each day after 3 p.m.
East holds show at amphitheatre
WATERLOO — East High School presents Arts at the Amphitheatre from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at the Riverloop Amphitheatre downtown. The school’s band, chorus and orchestra will perform. Artwork by students will be available to browse and bid on during an auction. Proceeds of the art auction benefit the East High art department.
This event is free and open to the public.
Schools’ last day will be June 7
WATERLOO – The last day of school for Waterloo K-12 students will be June 7. The last day for graduating seniors will be Thursday, May 23. All pre-k students’ last day is Thursday, June 6. The last day of school will be a full day.
Hydrant flush set ThursdayWATERLOO — The Waterloo Water Works will flush hydrants Thursday in the area from Washington Street south to Williston Avenue, from Kimball Avenue east to West 11th Street. Customers could experience water discoloration, but the discolored water is bacterially safe.
